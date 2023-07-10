Kickstarted medieval fantasy MMORPG Past Fate drops new patch and alpha trailer

Finding a treasure chest out in the open world of Past Fate is presumably always a surprise, but by developer Icy North Games’ standards, they weren’t quite frequent enough, so it changed that in its latest patch with more chests added to the world and a lowered respawn rate for all chests.

Another highlighted feature of this patch is an attempt to give the game world a bigger sense of life and immersion by making NPCs have conversations among themselves and adding new custom sounds to some creatures when engaged in combat. Presumably one of those custom sounds will be a monster saying, “Ow! That pointy end is pointy! Oh no my blood’s not staying in my body like my doctor prescribes!”

Other updates applied with this patch include quest improvements, changes to the items merchants offer, a couple of smaller updates for the Westborough Swamp area, and changes to the loot pool for those previously mentioned world chests, which should be more frequently encountered now.

As a refresher, Past Fate is an early access medieval fantasy sandbox MMORPG that prides itself on “player freedom” as the key element. It’s been in a state of early access since April. The game’s latest trailer heralds an open alpha weekend coming up at the end of the month.

“Journey to the savage and mysterious realm of Nendhir during July 28-31st. Our 4th Open Alpha Weekend will let any brave adventurer to venture deep into the ancient Kingdoms of Edaria and Drosus. Past Fate Open Alpha Weekend will be held during these days, and it will allow everyone to try the game out. The goal with this open alpha weekend is to get feedback, see how the build is running with all the optimizations we have been working on and to let the community to band together and to vanquish the ancient evil that is once again waking up deep within the dark corridors of Blackfang Keep.”