Monsters & Memories holds a surprise stress test, shows off an early look at Halflings

Things are ramping up for the development of indie throwback MMO Monsters & Memories following an April early preview test and a huge patch in June. In the latest dispatch from the company, the team said that it’s focusing on improving the two newest zones and “pushing forward on more player character work.”

In the post, you can see how a lot of the style and personality for this title is taking form with the first iteration of the Halfling, a Deep Dwarf proof of concept, backpacks, and animations for Ogres and Bards.

“Last month’s massive update included concepts and initial work related to two new zones, Tel Ekir (the Ashira dungeon) and Sungreet Strand (an outdoor zone to the north of Night Harbor),” the team said. “Those zones, their inhabitants, and the systems that support new gameplay related to them, will continue to be a focus for us in the coming weeks.”

The team also held a “surprise” July 4th playtest that reportedly became a fun time for all involved: