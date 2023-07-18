Destiny 2 brings back its annual Solstice of Heroes event until August 8

The time has come once again for Destiny 2 Guardians to look forward to a brighter future… by protecting bonfires and shooting enemies in the face. It’s time once again for the Solstice of Heroes event, which is on between now and August 8th.

This year’s Solstice is similar to past events as players can get themselves some very shiny upgradeable armor, take part in the Bonfire Bash activity, and get additional rewards including Crowning Duologue, the game’s first-ever Strand rocket launcher. Event challenges will also be available to allow completionists another opportunity to earn the Solstice Seal and the Flamekeeper title. It’s a similar event, but then that’s kind of how annual things go.

In other Destiny 2 news, today’s update has also introduced several mid-season Crucible updates that fix respawn problems in control and clash modes, nerf the Whisper of Chains fragment, and fix some out-of-bounds spots. The latest newsletter further talks about planned competitive matchmaking changes for a future season and shares a couple of tweaks to this year’s Solstice event.

