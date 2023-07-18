Elder Scrolls Online challenges you to play a Necrom Arcanist to level 10

One of the core perks of The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom expanshapaign earlier this summer was the Arcanist class, the first new class in the game in years. And now, ZeniMax Online Studios is promoting the class with a new event to encourage people to play it in exchange for some sweet, sweet loot.

“The Ascent of the Arcanist promotion is now live until Friday, July 28 at 10AM EDT. During this limited-time celebration, you can claim the free Ascent of the Arcanist bundle from the in-game Crown Store by having a level 10 or higher Arcanist character (thus unlocking the prerequisite achievement, titled Neophyte Researcher).”

Rewards include face and body markings, a torchbug minipet, a skill respec scroll, and three experience boost scrolls. Just note that you’ll need to own Necrom to play the toon. But if you’ve already hit level 10 on an Arcanist toon, the rewards are immediately unlocked, so it’s just free stuff day for you.

Never has the call for forbidden knowledge been so rewarding. Begin your journey as an Arcanist and reach level 10 to unlock a new reward bundle, beginning now until July 28. https://t.co/RfPSuhYLAy pic.twitter.com/wX67S3UaLT — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) July 18, 2023