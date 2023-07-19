Black Desert adds a doom horse on PC, hypes Land of the Morning Light on console, and opens a new labyrinth on mobile

Black Desert has once more blessed your week with news for every version of the sandbox MMORPG. Unless you don’t consider news about this MMORPG a blessing, in which case, why are you clicking through? Oh no, are you writing an angry comment? Please don’t. It will make Bree sigh.

Starting with this week’s PC update, players can now get themselves a Mythical Doom horse that features three unique skills, while other mythical horses can now be more easily obtained. Another major update is the reopening of the 3v3 Arena of Solare PvP battleground with several changes to maps and rewards.

Speaking of reopenings, the latest patch also brings back the Terrmian Beach summertime location, while other patch features include several class changes and a shuffling of some boss monster locations.



Most of the news out of BDO Console is about next week’s Land of the Morning Light release, with a GM note condensing what awaits in the update and a daily pass on sale in the Pearl Shop. Otherwise there’s still a hot time event happening between now and July 26th.

Finally, BDO Mobile players can explore the Murrowak Labyrinth twice a month for resources and boss fights, complete quests to earn unique mounts like a fluffy alpaca for Shais and an icy reindeer for everyone else, and look forward to several updates to existing content, all of which is detailed in the update notes linked above.