So just how many years away is the Riot MMO now?

There’s excitement for a game, and then there’s creating an entire blog site and Discord community around the vague cloud of a game still in development. That latter portion is what has been built by a fan site called The Riot MMO, and while this isn’t generally news, the site’s recent post tries to make some educated guesses on when the game will make its release – and it’s more the basis for the guesses than the guesses themselves that is of interest to us.

The post opens with a link to a recent Riot Games job posting that seeks a senior manager for the game’s software engineering team, which the blog uses as a suggestion that the game is currently in Riot’s prototype phase, using a June 2020 dev blog from the studio about its gamedev trajectory as a point of reference.

The blog then quotes an industry professional from its community, who argues Riot’s current job postings are for “roles whose job description is all about setting the vision” and also agrees that the game is likely in prototyping. “If I’m even roughly right and they’re in prototype stage then they haven’t even decided what’s going to be in the game yet, let alone started building it,” he says.

All of these assumptions led the fan blog to predict a 2026-2028 launch window. Of course, it’s all wildly presumptive and doesn’t take into account x-factors such as Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street leaving the project to do something else entirely. Still, there’s at least some reasonable throwing of the darts on offer, which ought to be fun to mull over. Your guess is as good as anyone’s right now.