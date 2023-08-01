Cozy MMO Palia discusses 2023 content plans on the eve of closed beta

Singularity 6 is pumped for Palia’s closed beta, set for tomorrow with open beta to follow a week later, and now the team has delivered a letter from game director Aidan Karabaich on the eve of that launch.

“Palia started as a mission to bring people together through games in new ways. To create a place where you can be just who you want to be, and find a community that celebrates that,” Karabaich says. “While entering Beta is a major milestone in pursuit of those aspirations, it’s still early on in our quest. As a player, you can take it as a commitment to you that the best version of Palia is always in front of us. That we will work hard every week, every year, to reach for those stars.”

Karabaich notes that the studio is indeed expecting instability, performance quirks, and bugs – it’s a beta, after all – and promises a laundry list of new content and features coming before the end of the year, including a themed event, new quests and storylines, new villagers, new furniture, new crops and recipes, expanded customization (with beards), controller support, quality-of-life improvements, and of course, the release on Nintendo Switch.