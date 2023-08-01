Disney Dreamlight Valley edges toward multiplayer while players hope to see free-to-play soon

Cozy games fans will be happy to know that Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to truck along following its release last year. While the colorful life sim certainly gives players a lot to do — especially with its recent patches — the promise of multiplayer continues to elude the scene. Hopefully this will change in a few months, as the game’s May roadmap put multiplayer functionality for the later part of 2023.

In fact, the recent July 19th Dreamsnaps update added the titular photo challenge, a feature that flirts with multiplayer by presenting a community-wide activity. “Lastly, it wouldn’t be a competition without prizes! Every participant in a DreamSnaps challenge will earn a minimum of 300 Moonstones and a randomized selection of furniture or clothing items – depending on the week’s challenge type – from Scrooge’s Store,” developer Gameloft said.

Another big question mark is when Dreamlight Valley will officially launch as a free-to-play — rather than a $30 buy-to-play — product. Last year, Gameloft said that the life sim would be going F2P sometime in 2023, although this hasn’t been re-confirmed lately.