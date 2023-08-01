Massively OP Podcast Episode 431: FFXIV Dawntrail and Path of Exile 2

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0
Does this remind you of anything?

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Chris, MJ, Eliot, and Justin talk about Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion announcement, the big change to Path of Exile 2, and all of the details, revelations, and reactions thereof.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

