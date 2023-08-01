Sprawling MMO sandbox BitCraft discusses game scale from player to province

BitCraft game director Carter Minch has a new dev blog up this week discussing how San Francisco developer Clockwork Labs takes advantage of scale in the creation of the sandbox. The three scales players will encounter are character scale (like personal progress and collections), settlement scale (social groups and towns), and empire scale (“representing an ideological and territorial battle for status and prestige”), all set in a single open sandbox shard.

“Where there is competition or outright conflict between players, we take care to make sure this is happening at the same scale and never across scales. We always want to make sure that different scales of gameplay have symbiotic relationships with each other. For example, at the empire scale, when two empires are vying for some territory, a settlement in the area should not be worried about the outcome.”

As we’ve been covering, BitCraft is a well-funded Unity-based MMORPG sandbox that has disavowed crypto crap as it’s progressed through many rounds of pre-alpha. As of this past winter, the company said 752K gamers had signed up in the hopes of testing the game – a number that has surely only swelled from there.

A Game of Scales –

Game Director Carter talks about BitCraft's game designhttps://t.co/xAuODN8YZn pic.twitter.com/5U0AdUoAlV — BitCraft (@BitCraftOnline) July 31, 2023