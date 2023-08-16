Aion Classic EU summons the Storm in Balaurea with today’s 2.0 update

A storm has arrived to players of Aion Classic EU, but not the meteorological kind; it’s a storm of content! Presumably, anyway. One way or the other, today is the day when the classic version of the MMORPG is updated to 2.0 aka the Storm in Balaurea update.

As we’ve reported on before, this new update introduces the titular Balaurea region, with the Taloc’s Hollow solo instance, additional instances like Beshmundir Temple and Esoterrace for groups of two to six players, and three new PvP instances, all of which are meant for characters level 51 and up. Those who want to read up on all that’s new have some patch notes to download.

While the 2.0 update just went live, Gameforge and NCSoft are reportedly already working on 2.4 and 2.5 updates for the autumn and winter seasons in Classic respectively. Fans can look forward to popular instances like Liberated Beshmundir Temple, Abyssal Splinter, and the Arena of Glory in the fall, while Solus Eris, Deathly Chamber, Crucible Challenge, and Padmarashka’s Cave are on deck to arrive in winter.

