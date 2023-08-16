Warframe’s Digital Extremes joins other studios in raising funds for Hawaii wildfire relief

With the death toll from last week’s devastating wildfires in Maui climbing well over a hundred people lost, and with an entire town displaced, the need for immediate aid is drawing the gaming industry into action. Warframe’s Digital Extremes is the most recent of these, pledging $10,000 CAD to the Maui Strong Fund to “support local rapid response.”

Digital Extremes joins SMITE’s Hi-Rez Studios and Fractured Veil’s Paddle Creek Games in supporting the fund, which has said that it will not take out any fees so that 100% of donations will go straight to those affected by the wildfires.

The good news is that the Maui Strong Fund has raised over $1M through donations and pledges for this relief effort. “Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui,” the fund said.

Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. Digital Extremes has donated $10,000 CAD to @HCFHawaii's Maui Strong Fund to support local rapid response and recovery. We encourage those who are able to donate to join us. https://t.co/yDFaz3YkvY — Digital Extremes (@DigitalExtremes) August 15, 2023