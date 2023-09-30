World of Warships debuts a Captain’s Club benefits program as Wargaming donates to Maui wildfire relief

Do you have a World of Warships account? Have you participated in one battle within the past 30 days? Then you’re already a member of the Captain’s Club, a completely free program for active players that currently provides special discounts on things like software subscriptions, liquid CPU coolers, video game purchases on the Gamivo storefront, and membership for the US Naval Institute.

The program’s FAQ further explains that offers will be limited and will cycle, confirms that only one code can be claimed per offer, and notes that China, Russia, and Belarus will be excluded from the Captain’s Club. Otherwise, it’s an easy matter to sign up and earn some very specific benefits.

The launch of the Captain’s Club is also being celebrated with a unique contest that lets three players win up to $3,000 to pay for boating education and a boating license at the school of their choice. All interested players need to do is comment on a video about why they’re interested in becoming a real-life captain to be entered. Details are available on the game’s site and entries are open until October 9th.

In wider Wargaming news, the developer has made a $100K donation to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to aid the org’s efforts in providing relief to those affected by August’s wildfires. The studio is also holding charitable livestreams for World of Tanks on PC and console and World of Warships.



