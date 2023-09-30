New World bumps up its system requirements for Rise of the Angry Earth

For the most part, a fresh MMORPG expansion is usually welcome news for the game populace. That is, of course, unless the specs for the pack increase above your computer’s capabilities. That’s why Amazon is recommending that New World players look at the system requirements for Rise of the Angry Earth to make sure they meet the minimum requirements to run it.

This coming week’s expansion demands 100 GB storage space, 8 GB of RAM, and a NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 590 — or better. Ideally, you’ll want to be rocking an i7 chip with a GTX 2060 or RX 6600 inside.

