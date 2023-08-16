New World’s Luck of the Bones event has begun this morning with the 2.03 patch

New World players are waking up this morning to the game’s latest patch, and while it’s not a colossal one, it’s still worth noting.

The 2.03 update brings an end to the Summer Medleyfaire and replaces it with a new event as promised. Luck of the Bones sends loot collector NPC Rafflebones into the world, and your job to is find his portal, summon him, and then kill him and take his stuff, which includes fortune hunter items, mutation boss trinkets, umbral shards, obsidian gypsum, and more.

Wait. Wait. Are we the baddies?

The rest of the patch mops up some bugs with treasure chests, quests, and the seasonal activity cards, plus it tweaks fish spawns and the arena death persistence.

The Rafflebones event itself runs through August 29th.