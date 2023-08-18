Warcraft Rumble soft launches in several more countries including Australia and Canada

Your next mobile obsession might be creeping its way across the globe right now. That’s because Warcraft Rumble — formerly Warcraft Arclight Rumble before it lost 33% of its name to highway robbery — expanded its soft launch this week to several more countries around the world.

Previously, Warcraft Rumble was only available in the Philippines. Now its scope has expanded to include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. Oh, and Norway. Can’t forget about Norway! Seriously, we get into big, big trouble if we overlook our Norwegian fans.

This soft launch comes with the rollout of Update 1.0.0, which includes guild improvements, war chests (a new guild objective), the Path of Onyxia reward track, the tougher heroic campaign, mini rarity, dungeon overhauls, and PvP improvements.

The mobile strategy battler has been one of the more unusual side projects from Blizzard’s laboratories and looks to try to capitalize on the success of mobile games like Clash Royale. It is primarily a PvE game where players send “minis” across small battlefields in the Warcraft universe.