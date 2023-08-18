Warcraft Rumble soft launches in several more countries including Australia and Canada

Justin Olivetti
0

Your next mobile obsession might be creeping its way across the globe right now. That’s because Warcraft Rumble — formerly Warcraft Arclight Rumble before it lost 33% of its name to highway robbery — expanded its soft launch this week to several more countries around the world.

Previously, Warcraft Rumble was only available in the Philippines. Now its scope has expanded to include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. Oh, and Norway. Can’t forget about Norway! Seriously, we get into big, big trouble if we overlook our Norwegian fans.

This soft launch comes with the rollout of Update 1.0.0, which includes guild improvements, war chests (a new guild objective), the Path of Onyxia reward track, the tougher heroic campaign, mini rarity, dungeon overhauls, and PvP improvements.

The mobile strategy battler has been one of the more unusual side projects from Blizzard’s laboratories and looks to try to capitalize on the success of mobile games like Clash Royale. It is primarily a PvE game where players send “minis” across small battlefields in the Warcraft universe.

Source: Patch notes, Blizzard
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
