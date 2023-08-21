Black Desert Console delays Maegu awakening and more to focus on game optimization

If you’re a player of Black Desert Console hoping to park your character’s keister on a mythical horse sometime soon, we’ve got some unfortunate news for you: A recent GM letter has confirmed that the release of mythical horses and other future content updates is going to be pushed back while Pearl Abyss works on optimization.

The process of optimizing the game began with the release of the Land of the Morning Light expansion, with its “more cutscene-oriented storylines and unique combat styles” necessitating the effort, but now it appears as if Pearl Abyss needs more time. As a result, Maegu Awakening and mythical horses aren’t projected to arrive until October 4th, while other content updates like Stormbringer Karanda and Thundercloud Kutum will also be delayed to an unspecified time.

The address notes that other work is being done on top of optimization, like adjustments to activities, ways to make enhancement materials more accessible, and UI updates, all of which are intended to be “more attuned with a console platform and player-base.” For now, it looks like BDO Console character butts will have to live without mythical horses to sit on awhile longer.

source: official site , thanks to James for the tip!