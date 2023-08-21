Wayfinder team sees ‘great progress’ to fixing horrendous server and login issues

Is it too early to welcome Wayfinder into the dubious pantheon of worst MMO launches of all time? The online RPG hasn’t seen the best of debuts, as its early access launch last week effectively functioned as a stress test that showed the game wasn’t ready for the flood of interested players.

With long queue times to log into the game and bad server performance for those who made it in, Wayfinder’s got a ways to go to become stable. The good news is that the studio seems to have improved the situation somewhat over the weekend with a server-side update that started to see more and more players able to enter.

“Our team is seeing great progress on the server side of things,” the studio reported. “More and more Wayfinders are able to enter the game while maintaining server stability.”

Airship Syndicate apologized for the launch fiasco last Friday and promised compensation for those who paid into the early access program. The title’s been taking a drubbing on Steam for the server issues, although several reviewers do note that the game itself is pretty satisfying.