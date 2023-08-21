Elder Scrolls Online’s Update 39 is live on PC/Mac today with lowbie UX revamp and more

Just in case you thought there wasn’t enough going on this week, The Elder Scrolls Online is delivering update 39 to PC and Mac players today.

“During the ESO Global Reveal back in January, we announced that we were taking the time during this development cycle to focus on polishing existing in-game systems and addressing some longstanding requests,” ZeniMax Online Studios reminds us, and that’s exactly what this patch does. “In addition to the many bug fixes listed below, we’ve spent some time improving some in-game experiences for newer players, cleaned up some item set sourcing, and added a number of new achievements for existing content. We’ve also added a few updates for PvP including new Monster Masks, Face and Body Markings, a new PvP death notification feature, and improving the loot dropped from Scamps in Imperial City.”

ESO gamers will want to take a peek at the patch notes, which include the quest volume revamp for low-level toons, navigator NPCs to aid with getting to those quests, better item stacking, and tweaks for the house editor.

“As part of an ongoing initiative to improve the initial experience of the early game and make it less overwhelming with “endless quest pin spam”, we’ve revised many quests in major cities to show up later along your leveling path so as not to misdirect the unwary. The changes made include, but are not necessarily limited to, the following broad categories listed below. As always, each location may have its own special requirements (such as cities that need to be saved and/or zone story quests that need to be completed). Please note that if you acquire the quests any other way (such as being shared, or through the Crown Store for a prologue, etc.) then you should be able to continue them normally.”

The release won’t make it to console until September 5th.