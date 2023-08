With a new Guild Wars 2 expansion coming out next week, the lofty realm that players are about to explore won’t be solely stocked with wonders. There have to be critters to fight, and in this case, it’s the Kryptis.

In the game’s latest promotional video by ArenaNet influencer Sugarwraith, we learn about this slightly insectoid-looking race that will be featured in Secrets of the Obscure . The Kryptis are emotional vampires that manifest themselves in the form of incarnations and avatars. They can also possess other NPCs and secretly manipulate them as hidden spies. Check them out below: