Overwatch 2 hopes to ‘move forward’ after Steam review-bombing and Invasion update

It’s likely been challenging to be Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller: The hero shooter is still being absolutely browbeaten on Steam, with negative player reviews rising another 30K since last week and a Steam player count that is already beginning to trail off on the platform after a 75K peak – even as the piecemeal series of story missions still garenered some critical praise.

This leads to Keller’s latest dev blog, where he tries to accentuate the positives like players enjoying the story missions, clearing them on legendary difficulty, and playing the new support hero. Keller also looks ahead to updating the shooter despite the bad blood he and his team have earned on both Steam and in general.



“Many of the reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 as one of their primary reasons for dissatisfaction with the game. I get that. That announcement was about an ambitious project that we ultimately couldn’t deliver. “If we can’t turn back the clock, then what can we do? We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2. That is how we move forward. This means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features – an ever-expanding, evolving, and improving game.”

It’s here that we point out OW2’s current timeline for more PvE content doesn’t see things land until mid-February and that its more competitive esports aspirations appear to be crumbling into dust. Regardless, the shooter looks as if it’s going to be taking evasive action instead.