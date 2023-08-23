Exis Interactive announces Dragonhold, a PvPvE dragon MMO-ish extraction shooter

If you’re an MMORPG player, the word “Dragonhold” probably sounds familiar, and that’s because it’s the name of an Elder Scrolls Online DLC that launched back in 2019. But it’s also apparently the name of a new MMO-ish game focused on – you guessed it – dragons.

Studio Exis Interactive isn’t calling Dragonhold an MMO by name; it’s using “open-world adventure with PvP and PvPvE gameplay” and “fantasy PvPvE dragon riding and melee extraction title” in turns, which sure sounds a lot like an MMO to us, except for the part where it sounds like gamers will be picking from a specific roster of premade characters.

“Become a dragon rider known as the Boundless and embark on a fantastical and thrilling adventure with PvP and PvPvE modes. Soar across a vast, awe-inspiring and living world, join forces with friends, fight for aerial supremacy, embark on perilous quests, defeat massive creatures, and more in this upcoming multiplayer dragon and melee extraction game. A living and enthralling world awaits players in Dragonhold. […] Featuring a variety of multiplayer options, including PvP and PvPvE gameplay, players will have their choice of action-packed modes to choose from. Whether forming alliances to take on formidable enemies and giant world bosses in the game’s lush open world in Extraction mode or vying to conquer the skies in Supremacy mode, players will get to form an unbreakable bond with their dragon as they seek to prove themselves as one of the Boundless.”

Exis, we note, has worked on a variety of titles, including World of Tanks, RPGs, and RTS games; this one looks like a bit of a mash-up of the likes of Destiny 2 and Century Age of Ashes. The studio is promising a Steam launch, but there’s no date on offer.

On a final amusing note, there is yet another game out there called Dragonhold: a theoretical roguelite P2E blockchain mess. This ain’t that.