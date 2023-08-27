Lord of the Rings Online prepares to deploy Update 37 on Tuesday

With Update 37 arriving next Tuesday in Lord of the Rings Online, Standing Stone Games is hoping for a nice late-summer boost for the MMORPG. While the studio has yet to publish the full patch notes, we know that the update contains the playable River Hobbit race, Lyndelby Housing (a new premium housing neighborhood), the Forester event, a stat crunch, and a pretty extensive rework of the Guardian and Beorning classes.

And if you were ever wondering why the studio doesn’t sell class change tokens the way it does with races, SSG had a response to that : “The biggest challenge for LOTRO regarding class change tokens or some such is that the game limits class choice based on race, and developing a class change system that also aligns with racial restrictions makes the task quite a bit more complex and larger in scope. Not that it is a small project to begin with, but the project becomes quite a bit more complex due to the way the game restricts classes by race.”

Unfortunately, this past Friday’s developer livestream declined to divulge any additional looks or details of the update, promising that SSG would be posting full patch notes and developer diaries the week of its release.