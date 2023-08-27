Make My MMO: Loftia has generated $850K on Kickstarter so far

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks!

Loftia is on track to be the biggest MMO Kickstarter of the year, having pulled in over $850K as we type this with less than a week to go. This past week, the tiny indie team sat for a live group Q&A session to introduce themselves. Our favorite bit? The team is trying to avoid the “MMO grind” pitfalls very specifically. Making you grind when you don’t want to is is “definitely never ever going to be our goal,” the devs say.

Meanwhile, Zenith is beta testing its Citadel update, Ilysia brought its second beta round to a close, and the Call of Duty boardgame closed out its crowdfunding drive with only $226K raised – less than half of what Activision (worth ~$70B) and Arcane Wonders clearly expected, given the unmet stretch goals.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Loftia

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Embers Adrift

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Star Citizen

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?