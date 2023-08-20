Star Citizen plays with a new sound tool and continues to show how missions are made

This weekend in Star Citizen saw Cloud Imperium Games continue to play with its tools in the studios’ two latest videos: one about a new sound tool, and the other continuing to look at the creation of a mission that was started last week.

We’ll begin with the Inside Star Citizen video and its look at the Resonate sound tool, which actually goes so far as to consider player location, surrounding items, and the materials those items are made of in order to dynamically create accompanying sound effects that layer over existing sounds and events. The entire video heralds Resonate as a way to make sound more realistic and immersive, but what it’s basically doing is adding rattling sounds to nearby things when guns fire or explosions go off.

Meanwhile this week’s Star Citizen Live brings back developer Elliot Maltby as he continues building out the demonstrated mission live on the broadcast. Once again Maltby uses a flowchart-powered program to outline the possible outcomes of a mission and their cascading effects, along with possible fail states for objectives. Maltby also once more promised that mission building would be quicker as more mission blocks and mission types are added into the studio’s builder.

