Star Citizen claims its latest mission-generation system will speed up development

Star Citizen continues to try and pad the time between now and CitizenCon in its video content, as the most recent Star Citizen Live stream provides an overall look at how CIG puts together its missions, albeit in a more truncated format.

The stream brought on Elliot Maltby from the mission feature team to walk fans through the early portions of the mission creation process, as he put together a prototype mission through a bespoke dev tool known as RoboHesse that collects all of the needed programs required to make a mission. Maltby roughly goes over the process from start to finish, including writing mobiGlas mission dialogue, checking the flow of mission objectives, creating mission objective containers, and doing some in-program testing to ensure that the mission can be completed.

During the stream, the devs propped up a strawman at the 32:45 mark that called out doubters who think creating missions for multiple star systems is going to take ages, considering how long making one system and missions for it has taken, let alone a second like Pyro. The studio’s counter-argument is that the tools shown off in the stream are what will make it possible, while the presentation still generally elides the fact that doubt is pretty well justified since the game has been in a development state for 11 years and was supposed to launch in 2014.

