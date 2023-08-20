MMO Week in Review: Wayfinder through a viewfinder

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Wayfinder found a way to launch into early access this week, though it’s been a bit chaotic as servers struggled to keep up with the day one rush and Airship Syndicate has battled to keep the logins up – and the queues down.

Meanwhile, Dungeons and Dragons Online launched Vecna Unleashed, Palia continued to struggle, Waven hit early access, Lost Ark released the Aeromancer, and the genre is gearing up for a hell of a week ahead thanks to Guild Wars 2, WoW Classic, and oh yeah, Gamescom.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleStar Citizen plays with a new sound tool and continues to show how missions are made

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments