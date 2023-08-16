Riot Games exec says MMO is still in early phases, but the studio is ‘committed to the genre’

A conversation between a Chinese streamer and a Riot Games executive indicated that we’re still in for quite the wait to see Riot’s unnamed MMORPG project.

League of Legends Pro League professional Guan Zeyuan spoke with Riot’s Nicolo Laurent about the highly anticipated project. While Laurent says that Riot wants to bring an MMO of some kind to market, the current project is still in the early stages of development and isn’t coming “anytime soon.”

“We’re committed to the genre,” he says. “This is a genre that is so dear to a lot of gamers. We’ve either got to have something — or try. So I think for the rest of Riot’s life we’re are going to have an MMO in the market or we’re gonna try to make one no matter what. Now which one and how and when… that’s a different question.”

He also indicated that Riot is thinking long-term rather than churning out a World of Warcraft clone: “What is the MMO for the 2020s? The 2030s? What is the next bar, that is what we’re trying to work on and imagine. That’s probably going to take us a while.”

The Riot MMO lost its greatest advocate when Greg Street, who was heading up the project, left the studio earlier this year to form his own company.