Take a look behind the scenes of WoW Classic’s hardcore realm development

Those of you who are flashing back to another game that loved including the word “hardcore” in as much material as possible can breathe easy because that’s not what World of Warcraft’s developers are talking about today. That was Season of Mastery in WoW Classic; these are Hardcore realms in WoW Classic, and they are all about the idea that when you die in the game, that character is done. Sure, you get auto-copied to a vanilla realm, but the real challenge is getting to max level without any easy leveling tricks or survival hacks.

For those who want to know more about this mode before it launches August 24th, the video down below includes a more in-depth explanation as well as the rundown of new features like the option to duel to the death and how the team is making sure you can’t cheese the game, accidentally flag for PvP, or otherwise be unfairly treated during your hardcore run. If you think that nothing can take you down, this is the challenge to take on.