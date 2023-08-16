Dungeons and Dragons Online releases its new Vecna Unleashed adventure DLC and Update 61

Today is the day when Dungeons and Dragons Online players can “experience the thrilling climax of the Codex of the Infinite Planes Saga” and perhaps get to know just what the heck that eyeball hand thing is all about: The Vecna Unleashed DLC has officially released today, along with the related Update 61 patch for everyone, whether you’ve spent $20 on the adventure pack or not.

The patch notes for Update 61 that were read during an earlier livestream are now available for everyone’s eyes to slurp up (whether they’re in your head or in the palm of a hand), detailing the variety of balance adjustments made to several classes, a sizeable list of bug fixes, adjustments to Tomes of Learning, and performance updates to improve combat bonuses, spell casting, login times, and regen in public spaces, among many other things.

Meanwhile the Vecna Unleashed DLC offers up 13 dungeons, a new raid to be released later, a new Machrotechnic epic destiny, and plenty of fresh horrors to fight as players explore the area of Morgrave University for the codex macguffin that’s been the center of the latest saga.

