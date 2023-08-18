Final Fantasy XIV prepares a dual-pronged event for its 10-year anniversary

You only hit the decade mark once, and Final Fantasy XIV’s annual anniversary event is celebrating precisely that. So it makes sense that the big reward from this year’s iteration of The Rising will be a Phoenix mount, allowing you to soar through the skies on the back of the summon that really did become emblematic of FFXIV’s own arc in the industry. The event kicks off on August 27th, so get ready for a look back over the past decade as well as the game turning a gaze toward the incoming years.

But there’s another event celebrating the anniversary, and that’s a new iteration of the Moogle Treasure Trove, which provides a broad assortment of items from parasols to framer’s kits to mounts. Better yet, you can earn a lot of the irregular tomestones from even more recent content like Aglaia and Euphrosyne, so there’s all the more reason to dive in and gather up associated rewards. Both events will be lasting until patch 6.5 arrive, so you should have more than enough time to celebrate the anniversary, gather rewards, and commemorate the 10-year mark.

