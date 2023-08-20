The MOP Up: EVE Online’s Fanfest has officially sold out

Well, that’s it: EVE Online’s Fanfest is officially sold out this year, so if you were hoping to snag a ticket at this late date, you’re completely out of luck. “We’ve never had a player gathering reach this size, and we’re so happy to share EVE’s 20th anniversary with our spacefriends here in Reykjavik,” CCP said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

As fans wait on updates, Project L’s development team continues its work in creating characters for this fighting game spin-off of League of Legends. Alex Jaffe spoke to this in an interview, saying, “It’s helpful to have constraints like that, you know what I mean? It kind of forces us to be creative, but also create guardrails we have to stay away from. So, sometimes, the reason we put a kit or design back in our pocket is because we think that would be better for another character – a character we don’t even know if we’ll ever make.”

Activision Blizzard dropped a very silly lawsuit against a TikTok user for including an audio clip into a post. And over in Austria, EA was ordered to pay a minor settlement to gamers who purchased a FIFA Ultimate Team Pack.

Netmarble posted its quarterly financials with over half the sales in North America: “During the first half of 2023, Netmarble earned $931.41 million in sales and $23.89 million in EBITDA. The company reported an operating loss of $50.53 million and net loss of $69.41 million.”

Warframe Art Director Kary Black sat down for an interview about making up the strange worlds of this game. “The places we can go are amazing with Warframe,” he said.

Elder Scrolls Online players know very well the character of Stibbons, “Lady Clarisse Laurent’s ever-faithful manservant and victim of a many great misfortunes.” You can find out more about Stibbons in this character spotlight.

MapleStory M officially arrived in China as MapleStory: The Legends of Maple as a localized version.

Guild Wars 2 European players are bringing back Foostival for two appearances this year: “Foostival is a Guild Wars 2 celebratory gathering organized by the community for the community. Foostival not only promises action-packed foostivities, but also the opportunity to get together with Guild Wars 2 content creators, like-minded people, guild members, and friends—both old and new.”

Patch 4.8 came out for Legends of Runeterra: “Last variety patch we were light on Standard changes, but this time we want to make sure we dethrone Sump Monument and some other meta decks so the meta can continue to evolve alongside Eternal.”

VR MMO Zenith is changing up its patch naming designations with the arrival of Rings & Ruins: “This update has a brand new area unlocked within Skylands, new pets, various bug fixes including godstone fixes and more.”

Prosperous Universe said that it received funding for a development push: “Basically it consists of three major feature blocks: the German translation, an update to the politics system and new infrastructure projects.”

Warhaven dropped some infographics from its recent Steam Next demo.

Nostale is opening up a new international server for those looking for a fresh start:

Sky: Children of Light is trying to set a Guinness World Record for most attendees of a virtual concert:

Vigor Chronicles went into its 16th season:

