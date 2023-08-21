Star Citizen fan collects 10 years of CIG’s claims about tool creation speeding up development

A couple of weeks ago, a developer livestream from Star Citizen talked up its mission maker, promising at one point in the video that it would help make the development of missions faster. It’s a refrain that’s been sung by the devs before, and for those who (understandably) don’t remember back through 10 years’ worth of video missives of CIG making a similar claim, one YouTuber has provided that context.

Camural, a YouTuber and SC backer whose videos appear unashamed to tell it like it is, has created a montage of 10 years’ worth of CIG claims that its time taken to make bespoke tools is going to make development faster. Each clip from the video is dated and cites each source, moving its way from the very beginning all the way up to the studio’s most recent digest about its Resonate sound tool.

Before the montage starts, Camural explains his position on why he made this video. “I still hope that Star Citizen will be a great success and a fantastic game, but CIG is using [the line that tools will make for faster development] for 10 years by now,” he says. “Actually, I find tools very interesting, however we never saw a speed up in content creation; not 10 years ago, not five years ago, not today.”

