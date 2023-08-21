Sojo is a solo effort early access open world MMORPG promising all of the genre trimmings

With an open world, four classes, linear leveling, talent trees, item-based progression, hundreds of items, and a low-poly art style, Sojo is certainly hitting a lot of familiar buttons Bongo Cat-style, which means we’ve got to at least give it a quick highlight because that’s what we love to do for you.

“You are a new recruit in The Guild, sent on your first assignment to the location only known as the Isle. Work your way through the main and side quests on the island to face a powerful and dangerous foe residing deep within a perilous dungeon that can only be overcome with the help of friends. Players will need to expand their mind and skill to overcome The Isle and utilize all the game has to offer to be successful.”

Sojo comes from Bago, a solo developer for his bagoDev LLC studio, who heralds his early access MMORPG’s features such as four-person party gameplay, PvPing with 1v1 or group vs. group duels, a fast-paced active turn battle system, platforming sections to find and traverse for rewards, and threats that change from day to night, along with all of the items listed in the opening.

Bago states on the game’s Steam page that full release is projected for December 2027, with plans to add more areas, quests, and endgame content along the way. He also doesn’t clarify what monetization scheme the game will use when it’s released, though it’s buy-to-play now and its price will likely increase on launch unless he settles on a subscription model. In any event, this game’s first steps look as if they’re just being made.

