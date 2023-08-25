Pantheon reports that pre-alpha server is ‘running great,’ moves toward 24/7 testing

August ended up being a quiet yet productive month for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, as the in-development MMORPG continued with its regular pre-alpha testing. The studio said that while the test is “running great,” no major patch happened this month. However, the team did keep things spicy by throwing a high-level black dragon at a group of lowbies for “funsies” and data collection.

Visionary Realms said that it’s working to move away from the periodic monthly tests to an always-on, 24/7 testing format later this year. This is being done in the hopes of getting patches to players far more quickly and accelerating development.

“It is our intention to open our test server for a persistent, always-on, testing environment for our pre-alpha testers,” the studio said. “As part of this, we are introducing a playable game loop for our testers to enjoy while we build out the world of Terminus. How does this impact testing and development? The biggest change will be that we can implement features and test them faster.”