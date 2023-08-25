Wayfinder reduces queues ahead of the onslaught of expected players this weekend

Wayfinder’s rocky launch has pushed on into its second week now, and you might have noticed a lack of streams. That’s because the queue for the game has been so long that our streamers can’t even get in to show it off (and we’ve tried! repeatedly!), obviously a problem not just for the game’s marketing strategy but for the players’ patience. Fortunately, it sounds as if Airship Syndicate has used those queues to buy itself time to shore up the game’s early access infrastructure behind the scenes, and now the queues have been heavily reduced.

The studio made the announcement just before 11 p.m. EDT last night, prompting a brief stress test.

“Great news everyone we have officially deployed the new matchmaking changes, and as of this moment the QQRaidBoss is officially Dead! We have eliminated the bottleneck on the matchmaking branch of our server system and we are ready to see what this puppy can handle. If you aren’t logged in at the moment, we would ask you to log in NOW ! We want to see how much we can push the limit of these servers before the weekend and before the second flood of players who have been waiting for stability before hopping into Evenor. It has been a long and bloody week, but the team has been pushing hard and has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Thank you everyone for the tremendous support, this party is just getting started.”

It does look as though the queues aren’t gone as of this morning, though – only shorter. “We are going to hold things here for now and get ready for the weekend tomorrow,” the studio wrote after the test. “Thank you everyone for logging in and helping with this quick test, Ready yourself for the next assault this weekend!”

While the game’s review pitch on Steam is still tilting to the “mostly negative” owing to the early server issues, the bulk of the recent reviews are positive and hopeful, so that situation may have finally reached its tipping point. It remains to be seen whether Wayfinder can reclaim its EA launch players now or with the eventual F2P launch.