Wayfinder compensates players for launch, plans new weapon and quests for first big patch

Wayfinder has come a long way in its quest to shore up its paid early access: Airship Syndicate dropped an avalanche of info and compensation on players last night in Discord.

First, the compensation for the messy launch and queues. The studio announced that it’s granting reward tower keys, runesilver currency, and a Wayfinder unlock token for every account that tried to log into the game between specific times on August 17th through August 25th. If you heard about the issues and didn’t try to login, then you’re outta luck.

“We hope players accept this package as an apology for the state of the game upon launch, and also as a thank you to those that have stuck around and played daily. Use the token to grab a new character, buy a weapon or some housing decorations with the Runesilver, and enjoy the game in its much improved state,” Airship says.

The company also vows to continue working on pricing (refunds for overpriced items are underway), improving customer service turnaround, fixing purchasing and gameplay bugs, restoring the lost cross-save progression, and the first big patch too – it’s apparently coming “in a few weeks” with a “new weapon, new hunts, new quests and more.” Airship isn’t letting up on the servers’ stability either:

“We continue to make almost daily adjustments to the servers and matchmaking as a whole. We have more stability now than we did before and can operate at 3x our launch capacity, but are also aware that people are still disconnecting from time to time. We recently included a fix for ‘Unable to Save User Data’ in the most recent patch and we’ll continue to monitor for issues and deploy hotfixes. We’re thankful for those that have continued this journey with us and helped us out of the ‘Negative’ to ‘Mixed’ Reviews on Steam. If you’ve played Wayfinder at all, we kindly ask you to leave a review (good or bad!) as it really does help the game. We believe we’ve turned a big corner with the game and can now turn our eyes to improving it with your continued help. Be sure to use FeatureUpVote for bugs and suggestions; the team looks at it daily, and many suggestions have already moved into our roadmap! Thanks again for hanging in during our rocky start; the team is hugely motivated by your passion for the game, and we’re so excited for the future.”