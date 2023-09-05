Lost Skies blogs about more ship parts, hand tools, and creating a ‘shrimpy monstrosity’

Lost Skies, the developing PvE sandbox of airships and floating islands, continues to kick out the dev blog jams, so naturally we’re circling back around to try and condense hundreds of words’ worth of granularity into a bite-sized snack. And this snack probably tastes like shrimp; we’ll get to that in a minute.

We first begin with another peek at ship parts, specifically various wings, steering columns, and cannons. Like other development previews, these move followers through the various stages of creation of these parts, from concept art to in-game render.

Next up is a peek at various hand tools. Readers will likely remember the grapple tool from the original Worlds Adrift, which is naturally making a comeback, but the preview also looks at a saw blade-flinging cutting tool, a mining tool, and the Gall Creation Disc that will be important for shipbuilding as well as other mysterious features.

Finally, there’s the game’s self-described “shrimpy monstrosity” known as the Nautilus. This preview once again shows the creature’s evolution from concept art to final render, as well as some previews of a baby Nautilus that started life as a series of doodles that ultimately made its way into the game. We’re a big fan of the drawing of an adolescent Nautilus trying to grab someone’s sandwich.