Book of Travels adds an in-game journal to let players jot down their own notes

Book of Travels doesn’t really have a quest list for players to follow, which leans into the game’s overall thrust of wandering the world and discovering, but sometimes you do want to take note of a task you found to perhaps circle back to it later. Thanks to the tiny multiplayer online’s latest update, players can now take notes in a rather literal sense thanks to the addition of an in-game journal.

This “version one” form of the player journal will let players write, edit, and save text-based journal entries for their use as the major addition to the game. Another important portion to backers of the original Kickstarter is the addition of several backer rewards.

As for the rest of the patch, that mostly makes adjustments to existing pieces of the game: Kasa backgrounds have been updated, players can now get nauseous from eating soil worms (so don’t do it), random voices that play during character creation have been removed (that sounds spooky), sewers in Kasa have new sounds (presumably a clank and a drip at the least), and another list of bug fixes have been applied.