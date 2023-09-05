Evercore Heroes shutters North American server after cutting team and entering maintenance mode

The shakeups surrounding fusion MMO/MOBA Evercore Heroes continues — and not for the better. This title went into a paid closed beta this past June only to see vastly lower numbers than the developer team anticipated. As a result, the studio announced a couple of weeks ago that it was reducing its team size (read: layoffs) and would be entering a maintenance mode while it considers a different direction.

And now there’s news that the North American server is being closed entirely, leaving the remaining population in Europe as the last bastions of Evercore Heroes.

“Currently we operate NA & EU servers, but matches will pop on the location with the majority population,” the studio continued on Discord. “After looking at the data, we’ve seen this is almost always EU, and as a result we’ll be shuttering the NA server today. For most of you, you’ll notice almost no change as games primarily run on EU at the moment anyway. For others, you may notice a little extra latency in your games.

Studio Vela hasn’t quite given up on Evercore Heroes, saying that it’s shifting development to create a revised version of the game with a more pronounced PvE co-op focus. The good news is that the beta no longer requires a buy-in, as anyone can access it simply by creating an account.