Massively OP Podcast Episode 436: Rise of the Angry River Hobbits

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree, Colin, and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure impressions, LOTRO’s River Hobbits, New World’s expansion announcement, the end of Gloria Victis, and MMO currencies.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Guild Wars 2 expansion impressions
- News: LOTRO Update 37 brings us River Hobbits
- News: New World announces Rise of the Angry Earth
- News: Gloria Victis calls it quits
- Mailbag: What do we think about all of the MMO currencies?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Sunset Ballad” from New World
- Your show hosts: Justin, Colin, and Bree
