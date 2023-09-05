Elder Scrolls Online’s update 39 hits console as ZeniMax preps the Undaunted celebration

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Console fans, it’s your day in Elder Scrolls Online as update 39, which has been available on PC and Mac for a few weeks already, is now finally rolling out to you.

Update 39 is meant to be the big quality-of-life polishing patch for the year’s patch arc rather than a hot blast of content; it includes new achievements, PvP death notifications, improved PvP loot, the quest volume revamp for lowbies, navigator NPCs to help playerd find quests, better item stacking, and tweaks for the house editor.

Meanwhile, players can gear up for the return of ESO’s Undaunted celebration event, which essentially incentivizes players to dungeon dive in groups for extra awards. The event runs from September 7th to 19th.

Source: Official site, Twitter
Advertisement
Previous articleEmbers Adrift plans to celebrate its first anniversary with GM events, a free weekend, and alchemy details

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments