Elder Scrolls Online’s update 39 hits console as ZeniMax preps the Undaunted celebration

Console fans, it’s your day in Elder Scrolls Online as update 39, which has been available on PC and Mac for a few weeks already, is now finally rolling out to you.

Update 39 is meant to be the big quality-of-life polishing patch for the year’s patch arc rather than a hot blast of content; it includes new achievements, PvP death notifications, improved PvP loot, the quest volume revamp for lowbies, navigator NPCs to help playerd find quests, better item stacking, and tweaks for the house editor.

Meanwhile, players can gear up for the return of ESO’s Undaunted celebration event, which essentially incentivizes players to dungeon dive in groups for extra awards. The event runs from September 7th to 19th.

Update 39 is now live on @Xbox and @PlayStation! This base-game update introduces a series of long-awaited improvements and additions to #ESO, free of charge for all existing players. https://t.co/ZxfeXwGURK pic.twitter.com/fp18GFv4dg — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) September 5, 2023