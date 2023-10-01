Dungeons and Dragons Online teases Halloween rewards and challenge dungeon revamp

With Update 62 set to arrive in Dungeons and Dragons Online this week, this MMO is poised to hit October’s spoopy season in the right style. And in fact, Standing Stone Games did confirm that it’s “sneaking in” a few new rewards for this year’s Night Revels Halloween event.

But on top of that, Executive Producer Rob “Severlin” Ciccolini sat down for a general community Q&A this past Friday. Some of the topics included the removal of reaper trees and the new challenge dungeons being designed. And just in case you think you know everything that DDO has for the rest of 2023, Ciccolini teased that the team has some surprises in store for later this year.