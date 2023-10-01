Lord of the Rings Online talks crafting, says Corsairs of Umbar pre-orders begin ‘real soon’

The latest Lord of the Rings Online developer livestream may have been mostly about the big crafting changes coming to the MMO this fall, but around the edges of this video is the rising excitement for the Corsairs of Umbar expansion — and when we may expect it.

The studio said that it’s getting a whole lot of information about the expansion ready to unleash upon the community, including the pre-orders. While SSG isn’t saying when the latter would happen, it did promise that it would be “real soon.”

Of course, crafting aficionados have plenty to enjoy with this chat as they hear how the revamp will retrofit the old system and allow for the ability to track multiple node types, upgrade craftable gear, and even tack on a fourth profession (although this last one isn’t expected until the new year).

And as for the certainly-not-cursed Forester crafting event, SSG set another date to give it a try: October 13th. That’s right, Friday the 13th.

The studio also released the full 16-track album for Update 36: Gondor Renewed: