LOTRO fine-tunes the Mariner while DDO makes stomach polyps a safe place to be

It’s mid-week patch madness for both of Standing Stone Games’ MMORPGs as one of them marches toward an expansion and another away from one.

Lord of the Rings Online shot Update 37.2.1 out of its developmental cannon on Wednesday with a boatload (eh? eh?) of adjustments for the new Mariner class. These adjustments include providing more Mariner gear vendors, a fix for haversack slotting, and a few clarifications for various skills.

Then over in DDOland, the studio is putting an end to Night Revels keys and expired ingredients on the auction house, adjusting several advanced class abilities, and toning down the Belly of the Beast fight so that players can — and I am not making this up — flee to polyps in the stomach for safety.