Trove brings back its Shadow’s Eve Halloween event with a new questline and new rewards

The Halloween chill has descended upon the cubic land of Trove once again, as the MMO is kicking off Shadow’s Eve this week with both new and familiar seasonal fun for players to enjoy between now and October 31st.

Many of the activities for this year will strike familiar to regular players, including pumpkin patch dungeons, seasonal boss fights, and the haunted house attraction’s return to the player hub, though the 2023 edition will also feature a new questline for players to follow and multiple new rewards like two new allies, seasonal weapon styles, and some spooky mounts among them. The seasonal fun is on now for those who like their jack-o-lanterns a little more boxy.