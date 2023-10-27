Book of Travels heralds a content update with new locations, events, and a death system ‘that isn’t the end’

Recently we reported on Book of Travels’ latest patch and how it marked Might & Delight’s continued effort to fix the game first and add content later. It would appear as if the time for new things to do in the Braided Shore is nigh as the studio is announcing the tiny multiplayer online title’s “biggest content update yet.”

Hallmarks of this content patch include five new locations to explore alongside eight new events that lead players to these locations, several new items that will help players on their journey, 15 new achievements to work toward, and the introduction of a death system.

“Whereas before players were impervious to harm, now they’ll have to take care not to fall victim to the dangers of Braided Shore, but – death isn’t necessarily the end. […] Instead, they will traverse the realm beyond death, and search for the passage back to the land of the living. They took a risk and gambled with their life. Now, they may risk it all to return from beyond the grave.”

Timing for this update’s arrival hasn’t been detailed, but the press release does note TMO’s second year of early access next week as well as the death system being “timed appropriately with the Halloween season,” so chances are good this will all arrive around that time frame. For now, the 25% discount for the game is still ongoing on Steam, and the Traveler’s Meadow that pays homage to the game’s original Kickstarter backers will be open for two weeks.

