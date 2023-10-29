Critter capturing survivalbox Palworld readies a November 2 network test and previews its many monsters

The darkly humorous open world survival sandbox that is Palworld continues to inch forward toward something like a playable game as developer Pocket Pair has tied down a network test date of Thursday, November 2nd, until Sunday, November 5th.

Testing applications were posted last week via the game’s Discord, while Pocket Pair explained that the test is focused on checking server load, verifying stability, and fixing any problems that may come up along the way. Information about just what content will be open wasn’t detailed.

If one is looking for detail on the game, most of that can be found on Palworld’s YouTube channel, which has been alive over the past several weeks with previews of the tameable critters in the game and an overall gameplay trailer that debuted during this year’s Tokyo Game Show. That video overview, as well as some of the most recent creature showcases, can be seen below.

