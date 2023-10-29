The MOP Up: Coop roguelike Inkbound removes all in-game monetization

It’s usually the case that a live service title adds more monetization over time, not less. But with action roguelike coop Inkbound, “less” is what the players are being subjected to with this $20 early access title. The studio said that it’s ditching its seasonal passes and cosmetic shop. (Thanks for letting us know, Hekima!)

“It’s clear that industry and player sentiment is trending against the presence of these features,” the devs say. “For that reason we are removing in-game monetization completely.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Villagers & Heroes offered compensation for players who weren’t able to log into the game for days due to a launcher issue. You do have to submit a ticket to be compensated, however. The studio also updated the game with fabled gear: “All players now have a chance to collect Fabled Gear Sets! These visually unique items with powerful bonuses will be dropped randomly in the world, and will provide players with a whole new palette of exciting options with which to create and expand their individual builds.”

Players are modding Halo Infinite to make MOBAs and Pokémon arenas out of it thanks to a new toolkit given to the community.

Roblox China laid off 15 employees.

Wakfu answered players’ questions about the new single-account server: “Ogrest is an international, single-character and single-account server, where heroes and sidekicks are completely deactivated. There are 5 character slots per server.”

Dark Age of Camelot is handing out gifts: “Level 50 characters on Veteran accounts can now visit the king in their capital city’s Throne Room to receive their anniversary gift — a thank you to our players to mark 22 years of Dark Age of Camelot!”

World of Warships is selling a limited-edition book called “Naval Legends: Cruisers” with a 1300-copy run. “Naval Legends: Cruisers is a 384-page book with over 600 historically accurate illustrations, detailed 3-D ship reconstructions and interactive elements.”

2-D RPG Astra: Knights of Veda became one of the top 50 most-played games during October’s Steam Next Fest. Its next appearance will be at G-Star 2023 in Korea.

Embers Adrift’s latest dev video talked up alchemy and the anniversary:

Vigor Chronicles: Malediction ushered in Update 17 — and its 17th season — this past week:

Apex Legends’ huge Ignite update drops on October 31st:

Battlefield 2042 got players pumped up for a new event with this Season 6 trailer:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That's why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up, our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don't want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line