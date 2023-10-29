MMO Week in Review: This is (MMO) Halloween

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

It’s Halloween-eve-eve in the real world, which means it’s Halloween in just about every MMORPG – for a few more days, anyhow.

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2 unveiled Through the Veil, Pantheon continued pressing 247 on an unhappy community, players mulled over the Diablo IV expansion leak, CIG claimed Squadron 42 is feature complete, we drooled over Final Fantasy XIV’s Viper, and our New World columnist delivered the last of his three-part impressions of Rise of the Angry Earth.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

